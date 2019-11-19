Doris Louise Haggerty, 84, of Theresa, NY, passed away on November 16, 2019 at Summit Village, Watertown, NY, where she has been a resident for the past 2 ½ years. She was born to Bert and Lila (Niedel) Chambers, on October 15, 1935 in the town of Harrisburg, NY.
Doris was raised by her grandparents, John and Elsie (Bolton) Chambers in Bellwood, NY. She attended Lowville Academy.
Doris married Arthur L. Haggerty on October 5, 1952 at the Lowville Presbyterian Church. They moved to their farm on the Holmes Rd., Theresa, NY in late 1954. They lived there until 1998, moving to a new home for retirement just down the road from the farm.
Doris is survived by her husband Arthur of 67 years, also 7 children; Susan (Charles) Randall, Concord, NH; Bonnie (Walt) Cooper, Antwerp, NY; Dennis (Patty) Haggerty, West Winfield, NY; Vicki (Mike) Walrath, Brownville, NY; Stuart (Sandy) Haggerty, Theresa, NY; Steven Haggerty, Watertown, NY; Douglas (Jodi) Haggerty, Glenfield, NY; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth (Chambers) Bennett; two sisters-in-law, Abbie (Haggerty) Moyer, Claire (Aubin) Haggerty; one brother-in-law, Duane Waterman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Norris, John and Louis, sisters, Charmaine Sacchetti, Elsie Waterman, Esther Sacchetti and a granddaughter, Blossom Haggerty.
Doris enjoyed being a homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed family get togethers, dancing, doing crafts, cooking and traveling. She was a longtime member of the Philadelphia Methodist Church and the Philadelphia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
The family has entrusted Frederick Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa, NY with the arrangements. Services will be 12 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 am – 12 pm prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion following services. Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 19 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.