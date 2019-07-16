Norfolk - It is with great sadness that the family of Doris M. Fetterly announces her unexpected passing on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18th from 4 to 7 pm immediately followed by a Funeral Gathering Service with Fr. Fish from Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton.
Born on May 10, 1952 in Lowville, NY, Doris is the daughter of the late Jack and Joan (Hulbert) Bush. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1970 and then attended Morrisville College. A marriage to Terry Bellinger was blessed with three children. She married Theodore L. Fetterly on June 6, 1996 at their home in Norfolk.
Doris worked for BJ’s in Massena and at the NYSARC home in Norwood as a Health Care Aid. She was a devoted mother, always concerned about the well-being and safety of her children, grandchildren, and animals. She enjoyed caring for her gardens, cooking, knitting, playing cards, and socializing. She found joy and took great pride in taking care of others.
She is survived by her husband, Ted, three children, and their spouses; Derek and Mary Bellinger of Brasher, Jaime and William Sharlow of Norfolk, and Lucas and Lindsay Bellinger of Cary, NC. Three stepchildren; Gordon and Meghan Fetterly of Waddington, Shelly Fetterly of Burdett and Leslie and Brandi Fetterly of Norfolk. Her siblings; Steve Bush, Jeffery and Tammy Bush of Crouse, NC, Mitchell Bush of Cortland, Maridee Rutledge of Lowville and Melissa Castile of OH. 13 grandchildren; Kathleen, Ella, Dakota, Devin, Esme, Jake, Lilly, Justin, Justina, Scott, Devin, Arrow, and Rylee. 8 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her memory to Potsdam Humane Society or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc.
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
