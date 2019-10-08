LIVERPOOL — Doris M. Jantzi, 86, formerly of Lowville, died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital at Community General of Onondaga.
Mrs. Jantzi was born on November 7, 1932 in Lowville the daughter of the late Gaylord E. and Gertrude Mae (Youngs) Church. Doris graduated from Lowville Free Academy and went to work at Lewis County Court House helping her father doing custodial duties. She became the secretary for Lowville United Methodist Church where she became an active member, volunteer and member of the church choir.
She was united in marriage to Emery K. Jantzi on August 27, 1966 at the First Mennonite Church with Donald Jantzi, officiating. She and Emery made their home on Jefferson and Division Streets. Emery worked for Earl Ford, Agway Petroleum and Guignard’s Flowers. He died on November 8, 2011.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia of Liverpool.
Doris loved spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed music, reading, signing and the outdoors.
Her burial will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery with Rev. Evan Zehr, officiating. There will be no calling hours. Memorials may be made to: American Stroke Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204. An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com.
