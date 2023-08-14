Doris M. Keech, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 13th at home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 84 years old. The funeral will be 12:00pm Friday, August 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Doris M. Keech
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.