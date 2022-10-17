Doris M. Smith, 94, Watertown, widow of Arthur P. Smith, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Hospice House on Gotham St.
The funeral will be 1 pm Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 11 am – 1 pm before the Funeral service.
She is survived by her sons, Arthur Jr. (companion Mel), Dennis Sr. (Sabrina) and Dennis Jr. (companion Elizabeth), grandson raised as a son; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great great grandson; five brothers and five sisters are surviving; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur, Sr., a son Ronald and two brothers and a sister.
She was born in Watertown December 25, 1927, a daughter to Charles and Florence Martin Kiblin. She married Arthur P. Smith in 1947. Following her marriage, Doris worked at a knitting mill in Watertown and for a few years later at Woolworths and the City of Watertown school district. Mr. Smith a retired inspector at the New York Air Brake passed away July 29, 2017.
Doris was a member of the VFW auxillary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to a Breast Cancer Awareness organization. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.