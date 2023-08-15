WATERTOWN, N.Y. – The funeral service for Doris Marie Keech will be 12:00pm Friday, August 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Michael Golden officiating. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am. Doris passed away at home Sunday, August 13th where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 84 years old. Born in Brownville August 18, 1938, Doris was a daughter to Ezra and Dorothy (Cousins) Keech. She was educated locally. Doris worked as a cottage parent for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County in the early 1970’s. Later, Doris worked as a group leader for Fishercast, training new employees and running a variety of machines in the secondary department. On June 24, 1960, she married George Walters, Sr. The marriage would end in divorce. Doris was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post -61 and 10-year member of the Eagles Club. You don’t meet a woman like Doris Keech every day. She was as stubborn as a mule. When she set her mind to something you could not try to change it or get in her way, resulting in the nickname “Turbo”. If Doris had an addiction to anything it would be shopping. That woman could sure put a dent in the Christmas Tree Shops inventory. Her home was like a jungle, greenery EVERYWHERE! If you tried to tell her she had too much she would tell you to mind your own business, then proceed to give you a decorating lesson. She kept her home immaculate and took pride in it always being presentable and clean. She may have been a tad “particular”. Even in her final days she wanted to make sure her home was clean for visitors. Doris’s family was everything to her. She loved her whole family very much. She would drop everything to help if you needed it. She was either your biggest fan or your toughest critic, but it was all out of love. She wore her heart on her sleeve and her heart had no limits. Doris will forever be the matriarch of the family. Doris is survived by her son, George L. Walters, Jr. of Watertown; her daughter and son in-law, Teri M. Walters and Steve Duvall of Watertown; her grandchildren, Andrew J. Stephens, Jr. & his wife, Amber L. of Haines City, Florida, Danielle M. Summers & her husband, Matthew P. of Eustis, Florida, Jonathan E. Walters & his wife, Lauren E. of San Marcos, California, Joshua M. Walters of Watertown; her great grandchildren, Elaina M. Hudson-Summers, Liam J. Stephens, Kinley E. Summers and Cloee M. Pope; and a brother and sister in-law, Howard and Linda Keech. Besides her parents, Doris is predeceased by her domestic partner of 30 years, Richard W. Smith; and her siblings, Donald (Margie) Keech, Larry L. Keech, Sr., Richard J. Keech, Sr. Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County -or- The American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
Doris Marie Keech
August 18, 1938 - August 13, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
