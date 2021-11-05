CROGHAN- Doris Marie Steria, 78, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at Lewis County Health System, Lowville.
A private funeral for immediate family members will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastors Edward Roggie, brother, Paul Mast, and Bruce Roggie officiating. Burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Croghan Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 68, Croghan, NY 13327.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
