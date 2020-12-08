Doris S. Harris

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.