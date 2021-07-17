A short internment ceremony for Dorothea (Austin) Wood-Thomas will be held on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at Brookside Cemetery (Section 15-B) at 10:30 am.
Dorothea passed away in her sleep on January 23rd, 2020 after a short hospitalization. Dorothea was born in Watertown in 1926, attended Immaculate Heart Academy, and worked many years at Key Bank of Northern New York, retiring in 1989. She and her husband Gilles Wood-Thomas moved to York, Pennsylvania in 1994 to be closer to their children. Funeral services were held on January 27, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church in York, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.