Dorothea Beckstead Erickson, 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home.
Born November 29, 1942 in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Beckstead, Sr. and Shirley Piper Beckstead. Dorothea was an LPN and was a member of Anchor Point Church.
Her life was devoted to her Christian faith, husband, family, and helping others. She held many hats in her lifetime of many travels. Her most rewarding accomplishment was becoming a rape crisis advocate where she was awarded the State of South Carolina Volunteer of the Year in 2016.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Erickson; sons, Terry Bullard and Mark Erickson of Anderson, SC, Stephen Erickson of Mt. Airy, GA; daughter, Joanne Andre (Scott) of Lowville, NY; daughter-in-law Renee Erickson; brother, Kenneth Beckstead, Jr. of Windsor, NY; and sister, Janice Beckstead of Conway, SC; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Danny Bullard; daughter, Pamela Erickson; brother, Jerry Beckstead; and sister, Janet Bradley.
A Celebration of Life will begin Saturday, Dec 5, 2020, at 2 pm with immediate family and Pastor Gordie. The event will be at The McDougald Funeral Home on Main St in Anderson, SC and will be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/McDougaldFuneralHome/ and saved digitally. We respectively request that you view the service in the safety of your home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foothills Alliance, 216 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621, www.foothillsalliance.org/donate.
