There will be a graveside service for Dorothy A. Decker on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in W. Carthage. Mrs. Decker, formerly of 35033 Eddy Rd. Theresa, passed away on August 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Marilyn Jones in Luttrell, TN. She was 84. Among her survivors besides her daughter Marilynn Jones is her other daughter Anita Cowles and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Dorothy A. Decker
