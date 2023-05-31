Dorothy A. Nabywaniec 98, a longtime resident of both Deferiet and Carthage passed away Wednesday, May 31st at Samaritan Summit Village where she has been a resident since February. Dorothy Ann (Legary) Nabywaniec was born April 19, 1925, in Carthage. Dorothy was the youngest of 9 children to Albert and Mary Ellen (Trodden) Legary. She graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Dorothy married Edward Nabywaniec on November 17th, 1945, in Carthage. They would move to Deferiet a few years later, raising their four sons in the village they loved so much. Dorothy was always a loving mother and wife, and her sons were fortunate enough to have her as a stay-at-home mother their entire childhood. It was only after the boys were grown up, she worked at Fort Drum for several years. Dorothy loved to go for rides and had a near perfect attendance record for sales at the Bonton. She loved Syracuse Basketball and prided herself in keeping in touch with friends and family. Even in her nineties she was sharp as a tack and kept avid notebooks of birthdates, phone numbers and addresses. She is survived by her sons Mark, of Bethany, Ok.; Matt of Carthage; and James (Tammie) of Calcium. Dorothy prided herself in her 6 grandchildren (Danny, Bryan, Josh, Danielle, Morgan, Kelsi) and 2 great grandchildren (Jaxson, Riley Jade). Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Edward Nabywaniec in 2008, her son Michael Edward in 2019, along with her brothers (John, James, Cam) and sisters (Marion, Mary, Margaret, Rita, Genevieve). The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Village for their kindness and care of our mother over the last few months. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5,2023 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will precede the funeral service on Monday from 12:00 noon until 2:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7, 6725 Lyons St. East Syracuse, NY 13057-0007. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
