Dorothy A. Schneider, 82, of Penet Square Apartments and formerly of Redwood, NY, passed away, Sunday evening, August 18, 2019 at Hospice of Jefferson County @ Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY, surrounded by her family.
Born on December 11, 1936 on Wellesley Island, NY, she was a daughter of James J. and Mabel Robbins Waterson. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1956.
Dorothy married Gaynor J. Schneider on December 24, 1955 in Watertown, NY. He passed away July 26, 2007.
She was a prep cook for various local restaurants in the Alexandria Bay area for many years.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling, being in the outdoors and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include five children; daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Gibson Streets, Clayton, NY; son and daughter-in-law, James and Jeanne Schneider, Redwood, NY; son, Gregory Schneider, Redwood, NY; son, Daniel Schneider, Redwood, NY; daughter, Lesley Schneider, Redwood, NY; five grandchildren, Shannon Streets and William Betsch, Cambridge, MA, Jacob and Taylor Streets, Seminole, FL, Sarah Streets and Thaddeus Chapman, Lafayette, NY, Jennifer Hardy, Watertown, NY, Jodi and Luke Merrick, Lisbon, NY; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin, Presley and Kai Waters, Rocco Streets, Cervantes, Sabion and Kiara Hardy; two sisters, Joan Patience, Syracuse, NY and Velma Roselli, Watertown, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; her beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
Her parents, her husband, a brother, George Jay Waterson (in infancy), six sisters, Arvilla Sharp, Flora Rattray, Belva Drinkard, Grace Lee, Luva Ryan and Rachel “Aggie” Cheever, all died previously.
Per her request there will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Gwen’s Food Pantry, PO Box 292, LaFargeville, NY 13656.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.