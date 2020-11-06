Dorothy Carlson (nee Durham), 67, of Reading, PA died of natural causes on November 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwyn and Rena Durham, of Watertown, New York. She is survived by her husband, William J. Carlson, four children, and 13 grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, J. Addison (husband of Denise) Whattam, William W. Whattam, Glenn (husband of Sandy) Durham, and Samuel (husband of Arizona) Durham, as well as one sister, Karen E. (wife of Edward) Montani. She was preceded in death by one sister, Lillian A. Collins.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1201 Yerger Boulevard, Sinking Spring, PA; Pastor Jonathan Peters presiding.
In lieu of flowers, her survivors request that donations be made to the National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect, PO Box 102428, Denver, CO 80250. Her survivors pray that, in death, she finds the peace she was unable to find in life.
