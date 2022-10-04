LOWVILLE - Dorothy (Dot) McCue passed away peacefully Tuesday August 30, 2022 in Fishersville Virginia at the age of 91. She was born Dorothy Louise Smith in Stamford, NY on January 13, 1931 to the late William Roy and Isabel Chambers Smith. Dot graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree in education. She was a physical education teacher and coach of multiple women’s athletic teams at Lowville Academy and Central School for over 34 years before retiring in 1986.
Dot married Arthur John McCue from Lowville in 1953. She is survived by her son Craig McCue and wife Gayle of Fishersville, VA; her son Patrick and wife Diane of Fort Collins, CO; her sister Betty Smith Graver; her brother Ken Smith and wife Marie; her sister-in law Julie Smith; grandchildren Meghan Clark, Travis McCue, Daniel McCue and Kelly McCue; great grandchildren Norah and Lyla Clark and Audrey and Connor McCue; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband John McCue passed away in 2012.
Dot enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor and athletic activities, and was highly regarded as an outstanding golfer. Her other interests included travelling, hand-crafting jewelry and baskets, knitting, reading and spending time with family. She and her husband John were proud to have been able to travel to all 50 states.
She first met her future husband in 1952 when she was a referee in a men’s basketball game. She called a foul on John which he disputed and asked her out for coffee after the game for further discussion. They were married on August 22, 1953. Together they operated a dairy farm on the West Martinsburg Road outside of Lowville until 1978.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church, Lowville, with a reception to follow. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at Lewis County Health System, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.