Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16th at 105 Brown Shores Road W, Sackets Harbor. It will be held in the field adjacent to Dottie’s home, look for the large tent!!. Please bring a chair and a story to share.
