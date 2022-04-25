Gouverneur – A memorial service for Dorothy “Dottie” Wade will be held on Thursday, April 28 at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held at 2:30 p.m. with service to follow at 3 p.m. A fellowship dinner will immediately follow at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NY-58, Gouverneur.
Dorothy “Dottie” Wade
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.