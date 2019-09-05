WATERTOWN, NY- Dorothy E. Monahan, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. Dorothy’s body will be donated to science at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Dorothy was born in Watertown, NY on August 5, 1939 to the late John and Katherine Greene McKinley. She grew up in Deferiet, NY and attended Augustinian Academy in Carthage, NY. After High School, Dorothy became a nurse practitioner where she worked for Dr. Minert for many years.
Dorothy loved music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter; Mary (Daniel) Flanigan, Cape Vincent, NY, a brother; John McKinley, Evans Mills, NY, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her husband; Eugene A. Monahan, and her sisters; Ann McKinley and Mother Marie Assumpta.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 15, at 4PM at The Roxy Hotel 111 W Broadway, Cape Vincent, NY 13618. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.