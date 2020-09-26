The graveside service for Dorothy F. Hamblin will be 11:00am Wednesday, September 30th at Sanford Corners Cemetery, Rev. Wayne Arnold officiating. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours.
Dorothy passed away Tuesday, September 22nd at Samaritan Keep Home. She was 90 years old.
Born in Lowville July 13, 1930, Dorothy was one of 8 children to Harry W. and Louise M. (Abbott) Martin. She was educated in the Watertown City School District.
Dorothy worked as Chief Clerk for Watertown City Court until her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed camping with her late husband, Richard, who passed away in 2012. She also was an avid bowler and enjoyed taking casino trips.
She is survived by her brother and sister in-law, Gary and Belinda Martin of Dexter.
Besides her husband, Richard, Dorothy is predeceased by 6 siblings, Irene Doyle, William Martin, Caroline Burdick, Robert Martin, Ruth Trim, and Harry Martin.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
