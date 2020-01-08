Dorothy F. Poole, age 90, life resident of Pulaski passed away Thursday at her home. Dorothy was bom August 19, 1929 in Pulaski, the daughter of Reuben and Flora Shepard Gregory. She graduated from Pulaski Academy High School in 1947 and was married to Lester Poole on May 14, 1948. Dorothy was a member and director of the Friendship Shop in Sandy Creek and a member of the Sandy Creek Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are two sons, Paul L. (Jean) Poole of Pulaski and Fredrick A. (Marilyn) Poole of Lacona, one daughter, Darlene (William) Bates of Pulaski, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Lester who died January 1, 2014.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 12th, at the Sandy Creek Wesleyan Church, 6118 N. Main Street, Sandy Creek, with spring burial in Richland Cemetery. No calling hours will be held. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Sandy Creek Wesleyan Church, 6118 N. Main Street, Sandy Creek, NY 13145.
