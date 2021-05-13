Dorothy G. “Dottie” Byrnes, 95, Fishers, Indiana and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Health Campus, Noblesville, IN.
She was born in Huntingdon, PA on March 20, 1926, and was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Trost Schreiber of Webster, NY. Dottie graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Webster.
On September 7, 1946 Dottie married Norman L. Byrnes at Holy Trinity Church in Webster with Rev. George Eck officiating. Mr. Byrnes, a civil engineer for NYSDOT, died January 31, 1979.
She worked as a self employed musician and music teacher. Dottie was a former communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and its former organist. She was the Band Director for Augustinian Academy, Carthage from 1964 - 1966 and was a member of the Musician’s Union of NY. She moved to Michigan in 1989 and became the organist for Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Montrose, MI, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Otisville, MI, and Our Lady of Lebanon in Flint, MI, retiring in June 2008. She enjoyed teaching music, knitting and crocheting, reading, and crosswords.
Dottie is survived by her son Michael G. of Fishers, IN and daughter-in-law, Debra Byrnes of Westfield, IN; three grandchildren, Alison (Mike) Bower, Shannon (Mark) Weaver, and Kerrie (Chris) Siegl and five great grandchildren, Brady MacPhail, Whitney and Welles Weaver, and Kaylie and Colin Siegl.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, May 21, 2021 beginning at 10:00 am. A prayer service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 am followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Frank Natale, MSC presiding. Burial will be in Black River Cemetery.
Donations in her name may be made to the Dementia Society of America or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown, NY. Online condolences to Dottie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
