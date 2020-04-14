Dorothy J. Geno, 91, Watertown, died April 12, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Mrs. Geno was born August 21, 1928, in Sackets Harbor, NY, daughter of Alfredo and Mae Kelly Gracia. She attended Sackets Harbor School until sixth grade moved to Bennington Vt. and graduated from high school in Ayer, Mass. Mrs. Geno went to Leominster Community College before moving back to Watertown, NY, attended the Watertown School of Commerce and JCC. Mrs. Geno married Joseph Geno September 11, 1947, at Holy Family Church with Monsignor William Farrell officiating. Mr. Geno died April 3, 2018. Mrs. Geno worked at Schwerzmann and Wise Law Firm, Comboy McKay Law Firm and Jefferson County Court, retiring in 1989.
Mrs. Geno volunteered at Mercy Hospital and later Samaritan Medical Center for eighteen years.
Mrs. Geno also raised and showed Siamese cats, with her husband and loved to travel; going to all seven continents.
Surviving are her caring neighbors Robert, Ann, Haley, Caleb and Hannah Snell, her loving dog Marcee, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert and Ann would like to thank Debbie Scanlon and Kim Kehoe for all their love, compassion and care of Joseph and Dorothy. Her husband Joseph, a brother and two sisters died before her.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
