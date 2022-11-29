Dorothy (Jones) Dafoe, age 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28th in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Potsdam, NY, daughter of Wilbur and Mable (Page) Jones. Some of her interests were crocheting, knitting, quilting mostly by hand and she participated in the Red Hat Club (Scarlet Chapeau Chapter) for 8 years.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Leland C. Dafoe and is survived by her five children, Deborah (John) Herring, Jeffrey (Linda) Dafoe, Darrell (Teryl) Dafoe, Dana Dafoe, and Michele (Thomas) White, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She will be buried alongside her husband at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluebonnet Hospice, 11107 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230.
