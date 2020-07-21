Dorothy L. Foley-Persons “Dot”, 95, formerly of Watertown, passed away July 16, 2020 at her home in Plainfield, IL.
Born July 18, 1924 in the Town of Harrisburg, Dot was the daughter of Fred and Maud Severance Klock. She and her younger sister Geraldine were later adopted by her uncle and aunt, Ernest and Florence Wadsworth Klock, and moved to Copenhagen after her parents died when she was 11.
She graduated from Copenhagen Central School as salutatorian in 1942 and the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1945.
Dot married John E. Foley, of Watertown, on October 8, 1949. He died in 1978. In May of 1986, she married Richard T. Persons.
She worked for Dr. Thomas P. Hamilton and as a staff nurse at the House of the Good Samaritan until her retirement in 1973. She then worked at Business Services Company for several years as a secretary.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Roberts, Rutland, VT; her son, Tom (Patti) Foley, Plainfield, IL; two grandchildren, Keenan (Kathryn) Foley and Kelsey Foley, and great granddaughter (Kallyn Foley); cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Fitzgerald Russell; half-brother Lewis Severance and two half-sisters Lulu Hosmer and Leona Lampher.
Dot was a member of Holy Family Church, Samaritan Medical Center Auxiliary, and North Country Quilting Guild; and an honorary member of the House of the Good Samaritan Nurses Alumnae Association where she served as treasurer and membership chairman. She also participated in the Nurse’s Health Study at Harvard Medical School.
She enjoyed many hours of quilting and gifting her quilts to family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Family Church, Samaritan Foundation of NNY or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Co-Pay Assistance Program.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
