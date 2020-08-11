MASSENA – Dorothy L. Morris, 66, a resident of Bucktown Road, passed away early Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side.
Dorothy was born on February 8, 1954 in Cranberry Lake, the daughter of the late Floyd and Enola (Shatlaw) Morris. She was a graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. On April 26, 1973, she married Robert R. Empey in Parishville. He predeceased her on July 24, 2008.
Dorothy worked for a time at the Nomad Motel in Potsdam, Highland Nursing Home, and at the St. Regis Nursing Home for a short time. She later became the dispatcher for Massena Taxi, where she remained for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, scratch-off Lottery tickets, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. Of all the blessings she cherished, on April 24, 1988 she achieved her greatest – her sobriety. She was proud of her sobriety, recently reaching her 32nd year sober.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Tammy and Darin Delosh of Massena; Rae Marie Collins and Joseph Foster of Norfolk; and Bobbi Jo and Douglas LaPradd of Massena; her grandchildren, Chris Austin, James Delosh, Cassidy Snyder, Devin Collins, Shelby-Lynne LaPradd, Darin Delosh Jr., Cole Fitzgerald, Jenna Trevino, and Kiah LaPradd; and her great grandchildren, Zayden, Aleigha-Sue, Loralei, Luke, Gracelynn, Hailie, and Sofia.
She is also survived by her sisters, Agnes Morris of Indiana and Estelle Ashlaw of Tennessee; her brothers, Willie Morris of Massena and Ken Ferguson of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was tragically predeceased by a grandson, Sheldin P. Delosh; her son-in-law, John Fitzgerald, Jr.; and her siblings, Louis, Thomas, Al, and Diane Morris.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held August 29 from 12 – 8:00 PM at the Barnhardt Island Picnic Area. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Cancer Treatment Center.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
