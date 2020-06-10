Dorothy M. Comstock
The spring burial for Dorothy M. Comstock will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.
Dorothy passed away December 24, 2019 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown. She was 94 years old.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.