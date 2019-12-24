Dorothy M. Comstock, 94, of Mannsville and Adams, died Tuesday morning December 24, 2019 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had resided since August 2018. Her funeral service will be at 6:00pm Saturday December 28th at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, with calling hours preceding the funeral beginning at 4:00pm. Burial will be in the spring of 2020 in Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams.
Dorothy was born September 13, 1925 in Lorraine, NY, daughter of Ferd R. and Edith R. (Zufelt) Casler. She attended schools in Lorraine and Adams. Following school she worked various domestic jobs in the Adams area.
She married Keith W. Comstock on March 10, 1945 at the Sandy Creek Methodist Church Parsonage with Rev. Harrison officiating. The couple lived in Lorraine, Belleville and in 1952 they settled in Mannsville where they lived the rest of their married life. Following the death of her husband on April 4, 2004, she moved to the Country View Apartments, Adams, where she lived until moving to Summit Village in Watertown.
Dorothy is survived by two sons James K. and Sandra Comstock, Sandy Creek, Starr D. and Deborah Comstock, Hebron, KY; four granddaughters, six great grandchildren; two sisters Shirley Widrig, Lacona, Marilyn Bisig, Rodman; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by four brothers and five sisters Robert Casler, Hazel Backus, Irene Robbins, Delphine McNitt, Vivian Turner, Allen Casler, Winford Casler, Arnold Casler, Jenny Casler, who died in infancy; and one granddaughter Julie Ann Comstock.
She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing and square dancing with her husband.
Donations may be made to a favorite charity of one’s choice in her memory.
