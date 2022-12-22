Dorothy M. Jandrew, 96, of Nicholville passed away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Visitation will be held at Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 28th, at St. Ann Church in St. Regis Falls at 11 a.m. A full obituary, and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.
