COPENHAGEN - Dorothy M. Snyder, age 97, formerly of 3443 Halifax Road, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Sunset Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville. Mrs. Snyder was born May 26, 1924 in Lowville, New York, daughter of the late Warren & Flora (Weller) Arthur. She attended country school on Route 126 until the 8th grade, and later graduated from Lowville Academy in 1942. On October 29, 1943 she married Clifford F. Snyder at her parent’s home in Lowville. Dorothy was primarily a homemaker. Mr. Snyder died on November 24, 2009. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Rita Carroll of Copenhagen; and Patricia and her husband Mark Keefe of Coventry, Rhode Island; seven sons, Gerald Snyder of Copenhagen; Bernard and his wife Susan Snyder of Florida; Melvin Snyder and Bruce Snyder, both of Copenhagen; Gary and his wife Barbara Snyder of Vinton, Virginia; Roger and his wife Catherine Snyder of Copenhagen; Marvin and Pat Snyder of Virginia; along with 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two brothers, Delvan & Floyd Arthur; two sisters, Ada Hulbert & Genevieve Chase; a son-in-law, Thomas Carroll, and a daughter-in-law, MaryAnne Snyder. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She knitted a beautiful blanket for each grandchild as a high school graduation gift. There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the River of Life Fellowship Church, 9871 Number Three Rd, Copenhagen, with Pastor George Gray officiating She will be laid to rest alongside her husband following the service in the Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. Donations in her memory can be made to the Copenhagen Fire Department, 9932 NY-12, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or to the Sunset Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, 232 Academy St, Boonville, NY 13309. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State Street, Carthage. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
