GLENFIELD- Dorothy M. Woolschlager, 85, of Sand Pond Road, Glenfield, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Suzette and Fred Cole, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
The funeral will be held at the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral home, Inc. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or First Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her three children, Sandra Jean Woolschlager of Glenfield, Scott Lowaine (Christina) Woolschlager of Glenfield, and Suzette Joy (Fred) Cole of Glenfield; 3 grandchildren, Lucy (Garrett) Austin, Emily Cole, and Megan (Derek) Weber, 4 great grandsons, Caleb Earl and Jaxon Maurice Austin, and Mason Lowaine and Gavin Lee Weber; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Lowaine A. “Wink” Woolschlager, who died on May 23, 2018, and mother. Mildred Lehman McHale Zehr.
Dorothy was born on June 6, 1934 in Croghan NY, a daughter of Mildred Lehman McHale Zehr and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1952. She worked at Lehman’s Diner in Croghan until June 24, 1933, when she married Lowaine A. “Wink” Woolschlager at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Beaver Falls, NY with Rev. Norman Pusey, officiating. She moved to South Carolina with Wink as he served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon her return, she worked for Beaverite in Croghan for a few years until her children came along. Together with her husband, they took over Wink’s father’s family farm on the Waters Road in Lowville and operated it for 10-11 years. While she was on the farm, she started driving bus for Lowville Academy. She drove bus for 26 years, until she retired in 1997.
She was a lifelong member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen; a member of the Lowville Red Hatters and the Lewis County Memorial Post -6912. She enjoyed bowling and bowled for many years. She also enjoyed reading, and many years ago she enjoyed four wheeling, snow-sledding and camping. She was a
hospice volunteer for over 26 years, and was recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” and was very active in patient care.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
