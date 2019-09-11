Our beloved mother, Dorothy Marie Mathis Delaney, went to her eternal home on August 27, 2019 after a long illness. She was formerly of 412 Jewell Drive, Watertown NY and was born on August 17, 1925. She was the daughter of Pheobe and John Mathis
and graduated with honors in 1943 from Rome Free Academy.
She was joined in marriage to John P. Delaney of Watertown in St Mary’s Church, Rome, NY on February 11, 1950. Dorothy was employed for 18 years at Jefferson County Department of Social Services in the accounting department. She retired in 1987.
Dorothy was a people person, had many friends, enjoyed baking, visiting her children and was very active in her church and community. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, lector and volunteer in the
rectory. She was also a volunteer teacher in the Special Religion Program for 7 years, a former member of the Columbiettes, a member of the Right to Life, a member of the Legion of Mary and a RCIA Team member. She also volunteered at the Sisters of St Joseph, was a member of the Precious Blood Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Secular Order of St Francis.
Surviving are three daughters and their husbands: Claire and Ronald Myones, North Bellmore, NY; Mary and Michael Holahan, Fairport, NY; Martha and Anthony Nicolli, Boca Raton, Florida. Also surviving are three sons and their wives: Leo and Jaimie Delaney, Clarence Center, NY; Michael and Toni Delaney, Boca Raton, Florida; and Patrick and Lorraine Delaney, Blandon PA.
Dorothy was also blessed with twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren Dorothy was predeceased by her sister, Jean M Gallagher of Rome, NY.
The funeral Mass will be at 11am on Saturday, September 21st at Holy Family Church, Watertown, NY and burial immediately after at Glenwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Family Heritage Fund, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Sisters of Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601
