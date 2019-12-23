Dorothy Tauroney
Dorothy Mary Caswell Tauroney born in Portland Maine on July 21st, 1929 passed
Away surrounded by her children on December 17th at St Peter’s Hospital, Albany, New York.
Prior to her stubborn passing Dorothy was living an active social life as a resident of the Teresian House in Albany, New York.
In 1953 during a visit to her older sister Rosella’s house in Watertown she sought out a temporary position at Bradley Hardware. Dorothy’s main goal was to move to Manhattan.
While working at Bradley Hardware she met Frank Tauroney, her future husband.
Before acquiescing to marriage with Frank, Dorothy kept to her goal of moving to Manhattan while engaging in a yearlong courtship with Frank. Dorothy worked for an insurance company in NY and lived at the iconic Webster Hotel for Women.
Dorothy and Frank married on October 30th, 1954, having four children.
John, Watertown, Mary Davis (Arthur) Sarasota, Florida, Frank (Christiane) Hiram , ME. Jane Mostert (Eric) Albany, NY.
She has nine grandchildren; Christen Maxwell, Paris France, Hannah Tauroney, Porter ME., Gabriel and Daniel Schubert, Nicholas Tauroney ; John, Peter, Matthew and Stephen Mostert and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy’s biggest gift to so many friends was introducing them to the Maine coast.
Our fondest memories with our Mom happened while summering at Higgins Beach
In Scarborough, Maine.. We spent over 60 summers on the beach and with Dorothy’s fun loving brothers and sisters.
In Watertown, Dorothy spent twenty years selling real estate, served as a scouts leader, was involved in Home Bureau, and honestly had so many fabulous friends and was loved and enjoyed by all.
Services for the kindest woman and best Mom will be at St. Anthony’s Church December 27th at 1 PM.
After the Mass guests are invited at the Fairgrounds Inn to reminisce.
