Dorothy Morrow, 92 from Norwich, NY and formerly from Watertown, NY expired July 28 in the Chenango Memorial RHCF, where she had been a resident for the past 9 years. Dorothy moved to Norwich after her husband’s death in 2003 where she made her home with her daughter/son-in-law until she moved to the RHCF in 2011.
Dorothy was born in Carthage, NY August 24, 1927 to Lucy (Seguin) Dumoulin and Fred Dumoulin. She was graduated from the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She attended the Watertown School of Commerce and worked until her marriage for Atty. Clifford Landon.
On Feb. 8, 1948 she married John Douglas (Doug) Morrow in the rectory of St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. Dorothy worked for 20+ years for the Jefferson County CAPC in Watertown as the cook for the Head Start Program. She was well known and loved by the Head Start team for her “home cooked meals.” She and Doug were always together. They were very committed members at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and served in various capacities. They boated for years on the St. Lawrence River with their cruiser and were active with the Watertown Power Squadron. In Norwich, Dorothy attended the First Baptist Church. She logged significant hours as a volunteer at Chenango Memorial Hospital, continuing for many years after living in the RHCF.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Beth (Ron) Cerow of Norwich and Suzanne Morrow of Watertown, three grandchildren Jeffrey (Margaret) Cerow of Mt. Airy, NC, Christina Cerow of Haverhill, MA and Adam, Norwich, NY. She also has three great grandchildren: Emma, Avrey and Nizaiah. Family was a central part of Dorothy’s life. She also has cousins, Philip and Karen Davis of Brasher Falls who were a key part of her life.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, her brother Homer Dumoulin and her sister Bernadette Evans.
The family thanks the team at Chenango Memorial for 9 years of quality and loving care; it became her home. Funeral arrangements are private due to Covid-19 and are handled by Wilson Funeral Home in Norwich and D.L. Calarco Funeral Home in Watertown. Burial will be in the columbarium of Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown with her spouse.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
