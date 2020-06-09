COPENHAGEN — Dorothy Nicol, 95, Humphrey Road, passed away at her home on Monday morning, June 1, 2020.
Born November 25, 1924, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of George Randles and Fannie Babcock. She attended Watertown High School as well as the Watertown School of Commerce. Following school, she worked as a secretary at NY Life Insurance. She married Lewis Nicol on July 23, 1950, and they were happily married for over 65 years.
Dorothy also worked as a homemaker as well as U.S. Postal Clerk. She was very active in community organizations such as being an original member of Club ’47 (started in 1947) at Rutland Church. She was a member of the United Church of Copenhagen for more than 50 years as well as many years as the financial secretary, Copenhagen American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and she knitted sweaters and hats for newborn babies for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Randy Nicol and his wife Betsy Nicol and Scott Nicol and his wife Sue Nicol, both of Copenhagen. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Lewis, February 25, 2016, her sisters Marion Phalen and Bessie Randles, as well as her brother, Harry Randles.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. However, due to current COVID restrictions, a public funeral service will not be held. Mrs. Nicol will be interred in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested donations be made to the Memorial Fund of the United Church of Copenhagen; online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
