Dorothy Z. Hare, 102, of Clayton, NY, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at The Cottages in Cicero, NY, where she had been a resident for the past two years.
Born April 19, 1920, in Rochester, NY, daughter of the late Frederick H. Zimmerman and Elizabeth J. Pomeroy Zimmerman. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hare, her brother, Donald G. Zimmerman and daughter-in-law, Rachel M. Hare.
Dorothy graduated from Lockport Senior High School and also attended Chown Business School. Upon receiving her degree, she became a bookkeeper for The Country Club of Buffalo.
Dorothy married Robert Hare of Lockport on October 22, 1942, in the chapel at Fort Belvoir, VA.
She resided in Lockport much of her adult life where she raised her family, donated many hours to charity and also worked with her husband, Robert, in his business, Kinequip, Inc.
An accomplished spinet organist, through the years she played at numerous venues in the area.
Upon their retirement in 1979, they moved to Clayton where they resided at their home “Riverwind” on the banks of the St. Lawrence. Here, Dorothy not only contributed much of her time to the 1000 Islands Craft School, but also shared her musical knowledge and talent teaching organ to numerous pupils.
Most of all, she enjoyed countless hours of boating, fishing and relaxation on “the river” with her husband, family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Nathan Hare, Panama City Beach, FL, a daughter, Martha J. Hare, Clayton, NY and a grandson, David R. Hare and his wife, Caryn (Stevens), Wellington, FL. She is also survived by nieces, Jan Reinhart and Donna Robertson, Indianapolis, IN, and nephews, Richard Zimmerman, Indianapolis, IN and Eric Zimmerman, Carefree, AZ.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Episcopal Church in Clayton, NY. The Reverend Lisa Busby, rector, officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made in memory of Dorothy to Christ Episcopal Church, 412 Hugunin Street, Clayton, NY 13624.
