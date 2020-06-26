Doug Smithers, 65, of Warsaw, N.Y., and formerly of Canton, passed away on June 17.
Born June 30, 1954, son of the late Donald and Carol Smithers, he attended Hermon-DeKalb Elementary School and Canton High School. He worked for 20 years for the DuPont Company in Rochester.
Doug enjoyed nature, old cars, and was an avid Neil Young fan.
Surviving are his children, Melissa Smithers, Eleanor Smithers and Mark (Vanessa) Smithers; his siblings, Kimberly (Ronald) Johnson and David Smithers; three grandchildren and his longtime companion, Bernadette Halstead. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Smithers, his maternal grandmother, Enid W. Howie, and siblings Randall Smithers and infant Donna Smithers.
The scattering of Doug’s ashes will be held Sunday in St. Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.