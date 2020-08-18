MASSENA – Douglas A. Dumas, 91, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away February 28, 2020 at the Alice Center in Malone.
Doug was born on June 16, 1928 in the community of Pikeville in the Town of Burke, the son of Alfred and Gertrude (Bova) Dumas. He attended schools in Malone and Massena before entering the US Army, proudly serving his country from September 22, 1950 until his honorable discharge on June 21, 1952. On June 6, 1953, he married Alma McElwain at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in North Bangor with Rev. Kellogg, officiating.
After the military, Doug worked for a time at Alcoa before becoming a self-employed television repairman. He later worked with Leo Beaudet at the Hi-Fi Shop in Massena. He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Parish at St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s Church, where he served on various boards and ushered for many years. He was also an active member with the Knights of Columbus -1141. He enjoyed golfing, buying, repairing, and selling cars, and wintering in Florida.
Doug is survived by his wife, Alma; his daughters, Deb and Gary Byington of Massena and Brenda Marti of Houston; his grandchildren, Chad, Sarah, and Eric; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandchildren, Scott and Kari Tyo; his son-in-law, Elroy Marti, Jr.; brothers, Ralph and Kenneth Dumas; and his sister, Mae Heading.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22nd at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Mark Reilly, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.