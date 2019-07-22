A calling hour for Douglas B. Parker will be Wednesday July 24th from 10 am – 11 am at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Mr. Parker, 65, Samaritan Summit Village, passed away July 16th at the Samaritan Summit Village with the Summit staff by his bedside.
He was born April 26th, 1954 in Watertown. He was a former resident of Midtown Towers.
He loved to sing karaoke and sing Johnny Cash. He enjoyed playing music at the Samaritan Summit lobby on his best friend Don Bierman’s computer, greeting staff, residents and visitors that came to the Summit Village.
Online condolences may be mad at www.reedbenoit.com.
