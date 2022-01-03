Douglas E. Crabb

Douglas (Doug) E. Crabb, 72, of Chester, New Hampshire and Morristown, Vermont died on December 22, 2021.
Doug was born in Watertown, New York to Roselyn and Clarence Crabb. He received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University where he played lacrosse. In 1983, Doug and his family moved from New York to Bow, New Hampshire. Doug became the Vice President and General Manager of Barrett Equipment and, subsequently, Vice President and General Manager of the United States division of Mailhot Industries before retiring in 2018. In 2010, Doug moved to Nashua and later began dividing his time between Chester, New Hampshire and Morristown, Vermont.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman and craftsman. He could fix or build virtually anything, whether significant home construction, a tree house, or an ornate birdhouse. He took great joy in such projects, both because he loved to tinker and because he typically involved family in the projects.
He loved his family and throughout his life, family remained the focus of his existence. He was a profoundly humble and unselfish man who refused to make himself a priority. Instead, he always focused on meeting the needs of others. When not at work, Doug drew great joy from talks with his kids in the car, sharing his love of the outdoors during long walks in the mountains and woods, building a tree fort and zipline that made their home a great place to play, watching strong storms, coaching lacrosse, joking with people, and enjoying fly fishing, camping, kayaking, large dogs, ski trips, and family time. Many times each day, Doug could be heard happily whistling a rock song of some sort. He was quick to call, text or comment with positive feedback. He cherished the role of being a mentor and offering guidance to family. His guidance was and will continue to be helpful. He was heavily invested in the happiness of those he loved. He was admired and respected by his colleagues, friends, and family. He will be deeply missed.
Doug leaves four children Margaret R. Kerouac (James Kerouac), William D. Crabb, Maureen F. Spear (Jeffrey Spear) and Patrick D. Crabb as well as four grandchildren Madeline G. Kerouac, Riley E. Crabb, Aelianna M. Spear, and Lucas J. Spear. More than a decade ago, Doug found love with his soulmate, Carol Karajgi. He also loved Carol’s children dearly - Rachel Karajgi (Michael Fitzgerald), Andrew Karajgi and Carol’s granddaughter Stella Fitzgerald. He leaves three siblings, Georgia Mosher (David Mosher), Andrew Crabb and Samuel Crabb (Glynis Scott) as well as his former spouse, Katherine M. Crabb, and several nieces and nephews.
It is impossible to explain all that Doug was in the limited space of an obituary. He was so much to so many. The family will hold a celebration of Doug’s life in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to send a donation in Doug’s name to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua or the Society for the Protection of NH Forests or to a cause that they believe reflects Doug’s life and values.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.
