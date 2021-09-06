You have permission to edit this article.
Douglas E. Miller

Douglas E. Miller

Fuller

Douglas E. Miller, 71, of 615 Cooper St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully September 5, 2021.

Among his survivors are his wife, Nancy L. Miller; a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew R. (Dessa) Miller; a granddaughter, Rose A. Miller; his brother, Charles A. Miller, all of Watertown.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

