Douglas J. Clark Jr., 80, of 32592 County Rt. 143, Black River, passed away unexpectedly October 4, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 61 years, Janie A. Clark, Black River; three children, David Clark, Black River, Christine Moseley, Black River, and Gary (Amy) Clark, Carthage.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.
A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 11th at the Evergreen Cemetery on County Rte 143, Town of Champion.
