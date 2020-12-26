Douglas J. Hebert, 67, of 32000 NYS Rt.12, Copenhagen, died early Thursday morning, December 24, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse where he was a patient for one week.
Doug was born on August 20, 1953 in Watertown, son of the late Gerald E. and Cecelia F. (Bickford) Hebert. He was a graduate of Carthage Central School. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years, operating out of Atlanta, Georgia and was a dispatcher for a large bakery in Georgia. He returned to the north country when his father became ill and helped with his care. Most recently he was a school bus driver for the Copenhagen Central School District.
Doug has owned and raised many horses throughout his life. He has offered sleigh rides with his draft horses in numerous parades including Clayton and Cape Vincent, the Simmons Tree Farm and the Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton to name a few.
He is survived by his mother, Cecelia Hebert of Copenhagen; three sisters: Dianne M. Lawler of Carthage, Mary Ann Hebert of Copenhagen and Patricia J. (Brian) Mednick of Scotia and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be said for the family at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 29 at St. Mary’s Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Friends may call at the church following the mass from 11:45-12:45pm. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
