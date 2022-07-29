Calling hours for Douglas J. Holbrook will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Tuesday, August 9, from 5 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by burial in Clayton Cemetery. Mr. Holbrook, 68, GA and summer resident of Clayton died March 22.
Douglas J. Holbrook
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.