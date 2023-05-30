COLTON – Funeral services for Douglas R. Cota, 62, a resident of Colton and Star Lake, will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Pastor Betsy Westman presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral. Mr. Cota passed away on May 24, 2023 in Star Lake. Doug is survived by his mother, Shirley Perkins, Colton; his three sons, Allan Cota, Colton; Kyle and Cheyenne Cota, Missouri and Ryan Cota, Missouri; his two daughters, Stacey Cota, Colton and Melissa Berger (Will), Colton; two brothers, Russell Cota and his companion Sherry Hamilton, Pyrites; Jeffrey Cota, Colton and his two sisters, Holly and Joseph Donelan and Penny Siefke, both of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. Doug was pre-deceased by his father, Robert H. Cota. Born in Canton, NY to Robert H. and Shirley Murray Cota, Doug graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School and worked as a mechanic. Most recently, he worked for Bay State Piping Co. in Massachusetts. In his free time, Doug enjoyed puttering around—working on anything that had a motor, going to NASCAR races and he also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and golfing. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
Douglas R. Cota
May 24, 2023
