NORWOOD – Services with Fireman Honors for Douglas W. “Bill” Grady Jr., 64, also known as “Gratto” will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Norwood. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. until the time of the services. Gratto passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home on River Street in Norwood. Gratto is survived by his two brothers, John Grady, Clay, NY; Robert and Mary Grady, Ogdensburg and a sister, Geraldine Grady, Norwood as well as several nieces and nephews. Gratto was pre-deceased by his parents and two sisters, Patricia Gilbert and Jean Francis Grady.
Born in Potsdam, NY on December 21, 1956 to the late Douglas W. and Beverley Bowhall Grady Sr., Gratto graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and immediately began work for Pete Fiacco in Norwood at Fiacco’s Garage which later was known as Doran’s Garage. Most recently, Gratto was employed at Knowlton and Sons in Norwood as the mechanic and had planned on retiring this spring. Gratto enjoyed watching NASCAR, loved his many pets and found his passion, hunting whitetail deer. He was a longtime member of the Norwood Fire Department, serving almost 50 years with the Department as a fireman and mechanic. Memorial donations in Gratto’s memory can be made to the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.