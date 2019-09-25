Brasher Falls - Douglas W. Russell, 89, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his grandson by his side. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Doug was born in Moira on August 30, 1930 son of the late Elisha and Dorothy (Dumas) Russell. He graduated from Brushton Moira High School and service in the U. S. Army. On January 25, 1955, he married Janet Esther Cummings at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls, sharing 63 years of a friendship filled with love and devotion. Esther passed away on September 25, 2018.
Known as the “Whistling Man”, Doug worked for Hoag Oil Company doing deliveries and repairs. He continued providing his valuable skills as Doug Russell Plumbing and Heating until his retirement. A kind and honest man, Doug was always there for others.
Doug is survived by his grandson, Christopher and Rose Greene of Rochester; three great grandchildren, Max, PJ and Biela Greene; his siblings, Robert and Erma Russell of Massena, Beverly Collette of Moira, Shelby Kizziah of FL, Sue and Paul Henry of Moira and Sally Russell of Malone; a sister-in-law, Joy Russell, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Burns on March 12, 2017, two brothers, Donald and John and one sister, Yvonne LaMere.
Doug’s Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 27th at 10 am at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls, followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Memorials in his honor can be made to Tri Town Rescue Squad or St. Patrick Church.
Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.