Dr. Andrew Crossley passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on September 3. Andrew was a graduate of Watertown HS 1983 who advanced to Union College graduating with a BS in Biology and Chemistry in 1987. Dr. Crossley worked for several years for Wyeth-Ayerst when he met and married his beloved wife Daphne in 1994. Dr. Crossley then went on to Wake Forest University Babcock School to advance study and achieve a Master of Business Administration. Subsequently Andrew attended the University of Pennsylvania where he achieved a DMD and practiced dentistry for years in Watertown, NY following in his father’s footsteps.
Dr Crossley had two children who were the love of his life; Maclean, attending the US Naval Academy and Merritt, attending Rensselear Polytechnic Institute. Both of whom he felt strongly for their success and encouraged then at every opportunity. Daphne Crossley, MBA (Penn State) was always an anchor to the family and provided constant support in the development and growth of the family. Without her assistance, the path of our children would be in question.
Dr. Crossley wishes to thank all those who were his close friends and relatives for their love and support through many trying times. Know that Andrew had the greatest love and respect for his family especially his wife, son and daughter who continue the family line of accomplishments and philanthropy that he has spired to create.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his parents Dr. David and Joyce Crossley (Chaumont, NY) and Gareth (brother) and his family Tiffiny and Tristan Crossley (Danville, CA).
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
