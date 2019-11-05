Dr. Byron Wilson Parsons, 96, of Renshaw Bay passed away on November 4th at home. Byron was born in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Elam and Florence (Wilson) Parsons. After graduating from East High School, he attended Cornell University and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1951. His large animal practice covered Jefferson County, and included a specialty in equine breeding at Panorama Farms.
During his 42 year practice, he was best known as the farmers’ friend. Trudging through sleet and snow for a cow who had cast her weathers, to going out Christmas morning to tend to their needs. He was loved by the farmers’ families whose children would race out to see him when he arrived. Doc always had a big smile, and a few teasing words to keep things lively during his calls.
Byron was an avid sportsman over the years, and enjoyed hunting pheasant, duck, and deer. In fact, he took down a five point buck at the age of 93. This was likely one of his many activities that kept him spry in his older days. He also loved his hunting dogs with his favorite being an Irish Setter named Gunner. His sportsman interests also involved raising and racing New York State Harness Horses, golfing, and bowling.
One of Byron’s favorite past times was following the UAB basketball team as they went on to set the New York state high school record of 104 wins in a row. You could also find him following the Syracuse University basketball team providing Jim Boeheim coaching tips from his recliner.
Dr. Parsons was very active in the local community. He served four terms on the Belleville Central School Board and was a life-long member of the Masons and the Ellisburg Cemetery Association.
Byron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; two sons, Jeff (Lisa) Parsons, Adams, Scott Parsons, Henderson, and three daughters, Susan Viscomi, Oswego, Julie McDougal, Mannsville, Jane Parsons, Franklin, TN, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be 1 pm Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Ellisburg United Methodist Church, Ellisburg, with Pastor’s Mark Strader and Terry Alford co-officiating. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11:45 am at the church. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Byron’s honor to the Future Farmers of America (FFA) at Belleville-Henderson Central School, 8372 County Route 75, Adams, NY 12605 or to the Ellisburg Cemetery Association, South Main Street, Ellisburg, NY 13636. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.