Dr. Christina Lee Frazier of Saint Augustine, FL passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, following an extended illness. Christina was born in Elmira, NY, on April 2, 1947, the daughter of John and Marian (Lee) Frazier. On October 4, 2015, she married her lifelong partner, Judith Johnson. Christina graduated with a PhD from Yale University in 1977. She had a productive career in research and education at Southeast Missouri State University where she was a Tenured Professor of Biology for more than 35 years until her retirement in 2014. Dr. Frazier was determined, principled, and generous of heart. She was highly respected and devoted to the success of her students, was an advocate for women’s equality, and contributed greatly to the lives of many. In addition to her dedication to teaching, research, and public health, she had many interests, including canoeing, camping, raising Vizsla dogs, and cooking. Her heart was most at home in the mountains of Upstate New York where she and her wife have a second home. Following retirement, she continued to teach remotely, served as a reviewer with the North Central Higher Learning Commission, was active in the Vizsla dog community, and participated in the tax aide program through the St. Augustine AARP. Besides her wife Judy, she is survived by many beloved cousins and family members of choice. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Mary Lee (Frazier) Hubbard. Memorial services are pending. The full obituary is available at https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Christina-Frazier/.
