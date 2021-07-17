Pittsford, NY
Passed away in his sleep at the age of 96, on July 5, 2021, in Rochester, NY. Dr. Manning is survived by his wife of 74 years, Dr. MaryParke “Parkey” Manning; four children, Deane (Michelle), Tom (Randi), and Foster (Leslie) Manning, and Elizabeth (Bill) Stevens; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Dr. Manning was born in Calcutta, India, and spent his early days there and in Guangzhou, China, where his father was a banker, before returning to the U.S., where he grew up in Watertown and Amityville, NY. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Columbia University, which he attended via the Navy’s World War II-era V-12 training program. He left the Navy as a lieutenant.
Dr. Manning came to Rochester in 1955 to start the pediatric cardiology department at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Strong Memorial Hospital. He was a pioneer of the field, having trained under the renowned Helen Taussig at Johns Hopkins, and he held pediatric cardiology board certification -21. He remained at the U of R and Strong until he retired in 2005, and the children’s cardiology service at Strong now bears his name. In addition to his work in Rochester, Dr. Manning conducted monthly heart clinics for children in Watertown, Cooperstown, and elsewhere across upstate and northern New York for 30 years. The world is dotted with people who are here as a result of his work.
His enthusiasms were many, but fishing was at the top of the list, and he was a very accomplished fly fisherman. He was also an outdoorsman and a birdwatcher, played tennis and squash, and twice served as crew in the Newport to Bermuda sailing race.
And he had a droll story or witty aside for just about any occasion. We miss him. To share a memory of James or send a condolence to the family visit www.whiteoakcremation.com.
